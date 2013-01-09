MADRID Jan 9 Spanish builder FCC plans
to replace Executive Chairman Baldomero Falcones with the head
of its Cementos Portland subsidiary, Juan Bejar, Expansion
reported on Wednesday without naming sources.
Bejar, former chief executive officer of Spanish
infrastructure firm Cintra, is also currently executive chairman
of Globalvia, an infrastructure joint venture between FCC and
property firm Realia.
FCC declined to comment.
The builder, whose net profit dropped 77 percent to 40
million euros ($52 million) in the nine months to September,
cancelled dividend payments last month as it continues to suffer
from a sharp construction downturn in Spain.
($1 = 0.7667 euros)
