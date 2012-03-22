* ISPs also say will safeguard domains, routes
* Experts say steps are good but more needed
* FCC pleased with industry working group
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Internet service
providers told communications regulators on Thursday that they
will do more to alert customers whose computers have been taken
over by criminal hackers' robot networks, or botnets, and help
them get rid of the malicious software.
Comcast Corp, CenturyLink and some small
Internet service providers, or ISPs, already contact customers
whose computers have software surreptitiously installed so they
are roped into botnets, a collection of affected computers.
A single hacker can remotely control thousands of machines,
using them to send spam aimed at stealing personal or financial
data.
Policymakers are eager to get industry more involved in
policing botnets and preventing security problems from slowing
the growth of the Internet market, worth about $8 trillion a
year.
But most ISPs do not warn customers whose computers are in
botnets because the effort is expensive and some customers may
regard the monitoring as a violation of their privacy.
Following a firm push from the Federal Communications
Commission, eight large ISPs in an industry working group told
the FCC on Thursday that they would not only work to detect
botnets on their networks, but would also help affected
customers find resources to clean up their computers.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said the working group had
identified "smart, practical, voluntary solutions that are
consistent with these principles, will materially improve our
cybersecurity."
The companies announced two other steps on Thursday.
They also said they would implement a more secure version of
the website naming system, called DNSSEC, to prevent thieves
from posing as a bank, for example, by using a similar domain
name to steal money from its customers.
They also pledged to take steps to ensure that Web traffic
goes through the shortest and most reliable routes. The goal
would be to prevent a repeat of a 2010 incident in which some 15
percent of Internet traffic was diverted through Chinese servers
for about 18 minutes.
The reason for the diversion, whether an innocent mistake or
cyber espionage, has never been established.
The companies which have already implemented the three steps
or will implement them are AT&T, Comcast, CenturyLink, Cox
, Sprint Nextel Corp, Time Warner Cable,
T-Mobile USA and Verizon Communications.
Genachowski estimated that these companies served 80 percent
of U.S. Internet users.
James Lewis, a cybersecurity expert with the Center for
Strategic and International Studies, said the ISPs' commitment
was "a big deal against botnets."
"Right now the U.S. is one of the biggest source of botnets
in the world. I always tell foreigners it's not because we're
malicious; it's because we're incompetent," Lewis said.
But experts also pressed for efforts to stop the more
sophisticated hacks, like the attacks on defense contractor
Lockheed Martin Corp, Web search leader Google Inc
, Citigroup bank and exchange operator Nasdaq OMX
.
And Dmitri Alperovitch, a cybersecurity expert, said he
worries that other nations' wholesale theft of business secrets,
intellectual property and classified data will not stop because
of the steps announced on Thursday.
"It doesn't mean that it's bad. You just have to realize
that against the nation-state threat, those things will fail,"
he said.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)