MADRID, March 28 Spanish builder and services company FCC will sign on Monday a 4.6 billion euros ($6.32 billion) refinancing deal with its bank creditors, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

"The refinancing deal with banks is scheduled to be signed on Monday. As we speak, it is backed by 95 percent of the creditors," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

FCC had said in a notice sent to the stock market regulator on Friday that it was nearing a final deal with creditors on the restructuring of its debt without giving any additional detail. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)