* FCC considers airborne technologies to restore
communications
* Seeks comment on interference, cost and other issues
* Agency also votes to approve medical use of airwaves
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. regulators are looking
for ways to accelerate the use of drones and other aerial
technologies to restore communications after disasters like
2005's Hurricane Katrina, which knocked out phone service for
more than 3 million people.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius
Genachowski said this technology would have been remarkably
useful after Hurricane Katrina, which also crippled 38 emergency
call centers in the New Orleans area.
The FCC on Thursday voted 5-0 to explore how airborne
technologies, already used by the U.S. military, could bring
temporary communications systems to disaster-struck areas.
"If you imagine a cell tower that's floating or flying in
the sky, that's what this technology is...," Genachowski told
the agency's monthly open meeting.
Restoring communications in the first 72 hours after a
disaster can save lives, protect property and expedite the
recovery process, the FCC said.
The agency is seeking comment on what technologies are
already in use and what is being developed, and on whether the
technologies can work across a common network accessible by all
agencies, first responders and the public.
The agency is also concerned about the ability to prioritize
service on and access to these temporary networks if there are
limits on the amount of traffic the systems can handle.
"Much, much more needs to be done to ready this technology
for primetime," said newly sworn in Commissioner Jessica
Rosenworcel who also cautioned against interference with the
national airspace system and existing telecoms networks.
The FCC's notice also asks questions about the cost of
deploying aerial networks, coordinating among multiple agencies
and issues with deployments near Canada and Mexico.
The FCC also voted on Thursday to set aside a chunk of
airwaves for connecting wireless medical devices to allow for
more convenient and cost-effective health monitoring.
Allocating spectrum for so-called Medical Body Area Networks
(MBANs) is intended to allow doctors to monitor a patient's
vital signs at home or in the hospital via low-cost wearable
sensors.
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)