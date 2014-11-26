MADRID Nov 26 The main shareholder of Spain's FCC has reached a deal with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to hand over its rights in a capital hike, El Confidencial said, paving the way for the firm to raise 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) to pay off debt.

The investment vehicle of Esther Koplowitz, daughter of the founder, will see her share in the building and services company fall to 23.5 percent from its current 50 percent, the online newspaper said on Wednesday, citing sources close to multiple ongoing talks.

FCC declined to comment. No-one at Esther Koplowitz's investment vehicle, B-1998, was immediately available to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)