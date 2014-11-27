MADRID Nov 27 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
will become the main investor in Spanish builder FCC
after he reached a deal with the firm's owner Esther Koplowitz
to take on all of her rights to acquire shares in a capital hike
aimed at paying down debt.
In a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, FCC said
Slim's Inmobiliaria Carso would hold a 25.634
percent stake in the company following the capital increase
while Koplowitz will see her stake reduced to 22.433 percent
from just above 50 percent now.
Both shareholders have also agreed not to sell 85 percent of
their shares for a minimum of 4 years and they will each appoint
four members to a 12-strong board.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)