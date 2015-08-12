MADRID Aug 12 Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors of its infrastructure unit Globalvia had taken over the company, scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to a Malaysian investment fund.

Creditors of Globalvia, which is co-owned by lender Bankia , had exercised their preferential right to buy its shares, FCC said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

Malasia Khazanah Nasional Berhad had been due to buy Globalvia for up to 420 million euros ($469.7 million), but the deal was conditional on Globalvia's bondholders, USS, OPTrust and PGGM giving their approval, FCC had said in July.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Adrian Croft)