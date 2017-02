MADRID, June 7 Spanish construction firm FCC said on Thursday it had received 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in invoices owed by municipalities thanks to a 35 billion euro loan programme introduced by the government to cover regional supplier payments delayed from previous years.

FCC expects to receive more bill payments from the regional governments before the end of June, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)