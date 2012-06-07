(Adds share price, background)

MADRID, June 7 Spanish construction firm FCC said on Thursday it had received 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in delayed payments from municipalities thanks to government loans, sending its share price higher.

The government has introduced a 35 billion-euro bridge loan programme aimed at helping municipal and regional authorities hamstrung by falling tax revenues to pay their bills to service suppliers.

FCC, which provides rubbish collection and street cleaning services to over 3,000 Spanish cities, said it expected to receive more bill payments from regional governments before the end of June.

Shares in FCC, amongst the most shorted in Europe, were 3.6 percent higher at 0724 GMT. Shares have fallen over 40 percent since the beginning of the year.

Short sellers, who aim to profit from further share price falls, have targetted Spanish builders in the belief their stock will suffer from an austerity drive that has put a significant number of construction projects on hold. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Greg Mahlich)