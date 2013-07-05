(Adds background, details, quotes)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, July 5 Spanish builder FCC is likely to complete a debt refinancing by October while its asset disposal programme may be done by as early as the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer Juan Bejar told journalists in London on Friday.

FCC is trying to shore up its balance sheet by selling assets and writing down losses on investments in renewable energy and construction, among the sectors worst affected by Spain's long-running and deep recession.

Bejar, hired this year to turn FCC around after years of falling profits, said he expects the refinancing to be completed by September or October. Net debt was 7.3 billion euros ($9.43 billion) at end-March, seven times the company's market value.

The builder, recently contracted to build Liverpool's Mersey Gateway Bridge, has received six to eight offers for its Versia logistics business and Cemusa billboard unit, and expects the sale price for each to exceed previous forecasts, he said.

FCC is selling assets outside its core infrastructure and environmental services business to cut debt by a third to 5.2 billion euros and boost profits.

"We have executed divestment that allows us to reduce the debt by more than 900 million (euros) and all the other divestments are on track to be able to try to have everything done, not for 2015 but probably well in advance of that," said Bejar, an infrastructure expert who used to run Ferrovial's tollway operator Cintra.

"Probably everything will be done by the first quarter of 2014, if not by the end of this year," he said.

Assets had achieved better-than-expected prices so far, he said. The company aims to sell 2.2 billion of assets overall.

Shares fell 2.7 percent on Friday after rising as much as 16.5 percent on Thursday in high volume before Behar's scheduled progress report. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Louise Ireland)