MADRID Dec 29 Spanish infrastructure and services group FCC said on Thursday it had sold its Torre Picasso building for 400 million euros ($517.86 million), and its Barcelona and Madrid headquarters buildings for 60 million.

In a regulatory filing, FCC said the Picasso building's buyer was Pontegadea, a property company controlled by leading Inditex shareholder Amancio Ortega. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Andres Gonzalez)