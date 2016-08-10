Aug 10 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday voted to retain nearly all rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV stations in the same market, a source familiar with the vote told Reuters.

In June, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing rules barring companies in most instances from owning a newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and TV stations with "slight modification," according to the summary of the proposal. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)