MADRID Aug 18 Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, the main shareholder of FCC, wants to appoint a senior manager from America Movil as chief executive of the Spanish construction firm, Spanish daily Cinco Dias said on Tuesday.
Slim wants to replace Chief Executive Juan Bejar with Carlos Jarque, 60, the head of international, corporate and governmental affairs at America Movil, the newspaper reported, citing "reliable sources".
If appointed, Mexican Jarque, described by Cinco Dias as "an expert in economics and statistics", would be the first foreigner to head up a large Spanish construction company.
Slim raised his stake in FCC to 25.6 percent stake via a rights issue last year. Bejar signalled afterwards that he would resign and is due to leave at the end of September. FCC said in July it had hired a head hunters to find a replacement.
The appointment could be made at an "imminent" FCC board meeting, said Cinco Dias.
No one was immediately available at FCC to comment on the report. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; editing by David Clarke)
