Aug 3 A U.S. appeals court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 4 in lawsuits that challenge the Federal Communications Commission's "net neutrality" rules, which prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing Internet traffic, the court said on Monday.

USTelecom, a trade group for broadband providers, and other opponents of the rules sued the FCC this year, saying the commission violated various laws, regulations and procedures when it passed the rules.

The dispute is being heard in Washington by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

