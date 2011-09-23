* FCC gives Nov. 20 date for controversial Net rules
* Court and congressional challenges sure to come
* Consumer groups say rules favor big industry players
By Jasmin Melvin
Sept 23 Long-awaited U.S. rules addressing the
hot-button issue of balancing consumer and content providers'
interests against those of Internet service providers will take
effect on Nov. 20.
The regulations covering so-called Net neutrality,
published in the Federal Register on Friday, are sure to
trigger legal and congressional challenges. They were adopted
by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission late last year
after a lengthy debate.
Criticized by opponents as a legally shaky government
intrusion into regulating the Internet, the new rules forbid
broadband providers from blocking legal content but leave
flexibility for providers to manage their networks.
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) has been a vociferous
opponent, and renewed its pledge to take the FCC to court as
soon as the rules are published.
"We have said all along that once we see the publication
... we intend to file another notice of appeal," Verizon
spokesman Ed McFadden said.
For the past 10 years, the possibility of regulations to
mandate the neutrality of the Internet -- in terms of
restrictions on content, sites, platforms and types of
equipment that may be attached -- has been the subject of
fierce debate.
The fight pits content providers who seek protection
against the blocking or degrading of their services against
Internet service providers that want to "control the
pipeline."
The rules, adopted last December in a 3-2 vote, give the
FCC power to ensure consumer access to huge movie files and
other content while allowing ISPs to manage their networks to
prevent congestion.
But public interest groups criticized the rules, saying
they bent heavily to the will of big industry players including
AT&T Inc (T.N) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA.O)
Matt Wood, policy director of public interest group Free
Press, said loopholes will still allow broadband providers to
divide the Internet into "fast and slow lanes" and that the
rules fail to protect mobile broadband users.
"Even in their watered-down form, the rules might do some
good -- but that would require a vigilant FCC to carefully
monitor and address complaints," Wood said in a statement,
adding that he doubted the agency would do enough to protect
consumers.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit in April threw out earlier challenges to the FCC's open
Internet order by Verizon and MetroPCS Communications Inc,
dismissing their lawsuits as premature.
That same court ruled last year that the FCC lacked the
authority to stop Comcast from blocking bandwidth-hogging
applications on its broadband network, a decision leading to
the FCC's latest rules.
The FCC could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin in Washington, editing by Matthew
Lewis)