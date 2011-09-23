* Controversial rules published in Federal Register
* Court and congressional challenges loom
* Consumer groups say rules weak but will defend them
(Adds comments from FCC, public interest group, senator)
By Jasmin Melvin
Sept 23 Long-delayed U.S. Internet rules that
tackle the controversial issue of balancing consumer and
content provider interests against those who sell access to the
Web will take effect Nov. 20.
The Federal Communications Commission's "open Internet"
order was published in the Federal Register on Friday, and
immediately drew threats of court and congressional
challenges.
The rules were adopted by the FCC late last year after a
lengthy debate, but only recently cleared a review by the White
House's Office of Management and Budget.
Criticized by opponents as a legally shaky government
intrusion into regulating the Internet, the new rules forbid
broadband providers from blocking legal content but leave
flexibility for providers to manage their networks.
Broadband provider Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) has
been a vociferous opponent, and renewed its pledge to take the
FCC to court as soon as the rules are published.
"We have said all along that once we see the publication
... we intend to file another notice of appeal," Verizon
spokesman Ed McFadden said.
For the past 10 years, the possibility of regulations to
mandate the neutrality of the Internet -- in terms of
restrictions on content, sites, platforms and types of
equipment that may be attached -- has been the subject of
fierce debate.
The latest rulemaking was prompted by a U.S. federal
appeals court ruling last year that the FCC lacked the
authority to stop Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) from blocking
bandwidth-hogging applications on its broadband network.
The rules, adopted last December in a 3-2 vote, give the
FCC power to ensure consumer access to huge movie files and
other content while allowing Internet service providers to
manage their networks to prevent congestion.
An FCC spokesman said the rules increase certainty and
predictability, stimulating investment and ensuring job
creation and economic growth.
But public interest groups criticized the rules as too
weak, saying the FCC bent heavily to the will of big industry
players including AT&T Inc (T.N) and Comcast.
Matt Wood, policy director of public interest group Free
Press, said broadband providers will be able to divide the
Internet into "fast and slow lanes" and that the rules fail to
protect mobile broadband users.
"Even in their watered-down form, the rules might do some
good -- but that would require a vigilant FCC to carefully
monitor and address complaints," Wood said in a statement,
adding that he doubted the agency would do enough to protect
consumers.
While some public interest groups had considered a lawsuit
to strengthen the rules, they now seem focused on ensuring the
rules stay in place.
"We are prepared to vigorously defend the FCC's rules in
court and in Congress," said Gigi Sohn, president of Public
Knowledge. She said the rules are a good start despite not
being as strong as she had hoped.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit in April threw out earlier challenges to the FCC's open
Internet order by Verizon and MetroPCS Communications Inc
PCS.N, dismissing their lawsuits as premature.
FCC rulemakings generally cannot be challenged until the
rules are published in the Federal Register.
Top Republican lawmakers vowed after the rules were adopted
to find a way to reverse what they called an unprecedented
power grab by the FCC, calling the rules unnecessary and
misguided.
"In order to turn back the FCC's onerous net neutrality
restrictions, I will push for a Senate vote this fall on my
resolution of disapproval," Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, the
ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, said in a
statement on Friday.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives pushed
through a measure in April to overturn the order and prevent
the FCC from adopting any rules related to it. The effort faces
a tougher climb in the Senate, where Democrats retain a
majority.
The White House has said President Barack Obama's advisers
would recommend he veto any such resolution against the
Internet rules if it were to make it to his desk.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)