* Free Press disputes distinction between wired, wireless
* More suits expected now rules published
(Adds details from court petition, FCC comment, background)
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Public interest group Free
Press mounted the first challenge to new U.S. Internet traffic
rules since they were published last week, seeking to
strengthen protections for wireless users.
The petition filed in the First Circuit Court of Appeals in
Boston on Wednesday, challenges provisions in the Federal
Communications Commission's Open Internet order that give
wireless broadband providers more discretion in managing their
networks.
"When the FCC first proposed the Open Internet rules, they
came with the understanding that there is only one Internet, no
matter how people choose to reach it," said Matt Wood, policy
director for Free Press.
The rules, adopted last December by the FCC in a 3-2 vote,
forbid broadband providers from blocking legal content while
leaving flexibility for providers to manage their networks.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski supported giving wireless
Internet providers even greater freedom to manage traffic, in
recognition of wireless' status as a younger technology.
Supporters of the wireless portion of the plan said it
recognized the limited bandwidth available to support
everything from telephone calls to movie downloads.
Public interest groups have criticized the rules as too
weak, saying the FCC was swayed by big industry players
including AT&T Inc (T.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
Free Press said it planned to show that no evidence in the
record justified making a distinction between mobile and fixed
Internet access.
The group said the leeway given to mobile broadband
providers would allow them to "block innovative applications
with impunity."
"It's especially problematic because of the increasing
popularity of wireless, along with its increasing importance
for younger demographics and diverse populations who rely on
mobile devices as their primary means for getting online," Wood
said.
The so-called "net neutrality" debate pits content
providers, who seek protection against the blocking or
degrading of their services, against Internet service providers
who often supply rival content.
Proponents of net neutrality rules say that these big
providers could otherwise use their gatekeeper role to
discriminate against competitors. Internet providers say they
need to be able to manage their networks for all users.
An FCC spokesman said the rules have brought certainty and
predictability, stimulating investment and innovation in mobile
networks and applications.
"We will vigorously oppose any effort to disrupt or
unsettle that certainty, which ensures that the Internet
remains an engine for job creation, innovation and economic
growth," the spokesman said.
Further challenges to the Internet rules are expected.
Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and MetroPCS Communications
PCS.N filed lawsuits earlier in the year, accusing the FCC of
overstepping its authority.
Both suits were dismissed in April as premature by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit as the
rules had not been officially published.
The rules were published last week, setting Nov. 20 as
their start date.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)