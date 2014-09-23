Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 17
ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,665 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Sept 23 Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Soros Fund Management LLC plans to hold its stake at about 4 percent in FCC, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uF5XzJ)
Reuters could not immediately reach FCC and Soros for comment.
FCC, which has suffered during Spain's economic malaise, wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of an expensive debt restructuring programme agreed in April. (1 US dollar = 0.7789 euro) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A U.S. judge gave the final approval on Thursday to a settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit against Lyft, ending a legal case that challenged the independent contractor status of the company's drivers.
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: