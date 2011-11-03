* Denied document request could block nominees
* Senator: FCC's actions suggest agency hiding something
By Jasmin Melvin
Nov 3 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley is
threatening to block two nominees to the Federal Communications
Commission if the agency fails to produce documents he demanded
about broadband start-up LightSquared.
"I will object to proceeding to the nomination because the
FCC continues to stonewall a document request I submitted to
the FCC over six months ago," the Republican senator from Iowa
said in a statement submitted to the Senate record.
Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared has come
under fire after testing showed its original plan for a
high-speed wireless network would interfere with global
positioning system devices that are used by the military and in
civilian applications ranging from aviation to agriculture.
LightSquared in June unveiled a new plan for deploying its
network that it said addressed many of the interference
concerns and has since partnered with GPS firms to develop
solutions to the remaining problems.
Deployment of the network depends on regulatory approval
from the FCC, which is conducting additional testing to ensure
GPS operations would not be affected.
Grassley, unhappy with the perceived fast tracking of the
company's licensing process, and later concerned by reports of
questionable e-mails between the company and senior White House
aides, requested a copy of all communications between the FCC
and LightSquared stakeholders.
The FCC in July denied Grassley's request, citing Congress'
own guidance on document requests from lawmakers, because the
request did not come from a committee chairman with
jurisdiction over the agency.
"The FCC's refusal to make documents public continues to
give the appearance that there's something to hide," Grassley
said.
President Barack Obama on Monday nominated Jessica
Rosenworcel, a Democrat, and Ajit Pai, a Republican, to serve
as commissioners on the five-member panel.
Grassley will place the hold on the nominees when the
nominations reach the Senate floor, his spokeswoman said.
The FCC had no immediate comment, but FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski argued in a July 26 letter to Grassley that
"individual members have no authority to issue compulsory
process, and the most common and effective method of conducting
oversight is through the committee structure."
The agency argues that its review of LightSquared is fact-
and engineering-based, and it will not allow GPS to be harmed.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)