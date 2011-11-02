* Republicans target FCC merger conditions in reform bill
* Bill would require cost-benefit analyses for rulemaking
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 Republican lawmakers on
Wednesday said they planned to introduce legislation narrowing
U.S. communications regulators' authority over mergers.
Republicans, who over the past year have criticized what
they view as an overreach of power by the Federal
Communications Commission, are pushing to standardize FCC
practices and eliminate what they feel is poor decision-making
that jeopardizes the public's confidence in the agency.
The bill, which comes as the FCC weighs AT&T Inc's (T.N)
proposed $39 billion takeover of Deutsche Telekom AG's
(DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA, would replace the FCC's "public
interest" standard for reviewing mergers with a more narrowly
tailored standard based on merger-specific harms.
Unveiled by House Communications and Technology
Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden and Senator Dean Heller, the
bill would limit conditions the agency could place on merging
companies.
The FCC would also have to identify a specific market
failure or consumer harm before adopting new rules and justify
any burden put on industry with cost-benefit analyses.
Further, the agency could only consider voluntary
commitments made by companies in exchange for approval of their
transaction that fall into the realm of the FCC's rulemaking
authority -- it could not dictate conditions beyond
merger-specific harms.
These changes would continue Republicans' efforts to limit
the Obama administration's ability to closely regulate
business.
"We have reached out to our Democratic colleagues, Chairman
Genachowski, each commissioner, and job creators to identify
what current FCC processes work and what can be improved,"
Walden said.
"Taking this feedback into account, we developed a series
of sensible process reforms to improve the way the Commission
operates," he said.
While the bill might pass the Republican-led House of
Representatives, it faces an uphill battle in the
Democrat-controlled Senate.
Walden held a hearing in June where Democrats agreed some
reforms to the FCC's processes were needed, but argued against
overly prescriptive rules in Walden's draft legislation that
they said would be costly and burdensome and would slow FCC
action.
Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, at that hearing accused Republicans of
seeking reform in retaliation for past FCC actions they
disapproved of: the conditions placed on Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)
for approval of its majority-stake purchase of NBC Universal
from General Electric Company (GE.N).
Waxman had no immediate comment on the bill announced on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Gary Hill)