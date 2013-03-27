MADRID, March 27 Realia, the property arm of Spanish construction group FCC said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with creditors to extend the maturity of 847 million euros ($1.09 billion) of debt to the end of May.

FCC said last week that Realia, which had 2.17 billion euros of debt at end-2012, was close to reaching a deal to refinance debt for three years.

"Given the state of negotiations, the company expects to reach a definitive agreement on the refinancing of the debt in the coming weeks," Realia said statement to the stock market. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane. Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)