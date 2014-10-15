* Debt overhaul of shareholder paves way for rights issue
By Carlos Ruano and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 15 Spanish billionaire Esther
Koplowitz, who controls FCC, has agreed with her banks
to refinance debt in a move that will pave the way to a rights
issue at the builder, two sources with direct knowledge of the
process said on Wednesday.
The deal, yet to be finalised, means Koplowitz is likely to
lose control over the builder she inherited from her father -- a
German immigrant who built up a construction empire during the
years following Spain's 1936-1939 Civil War.
Creditor banks BBVA and Bankia have
agreed to give Koplowitz's investment vehicle a five-year grace
period on debt of around 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion), the
banking source said.
FCC could not be reached for comment. Bankia could not
immediately comment. BBVA declined to comment.
In return, Koplowitz will back a capital increase of around
1 billion euros at the parent company, which will allow FCC to
pay down debt, and will sell her rights in the market to
guarantee debt servicing costs at her investment vehicle.
"The deal is not signed yet but an agreement has been
reached," said one of the sources.
The rights issue was discussed at an FCC board meeting, but
no decision was reached. FCC said another meeting would be
called to finalise details.
Shares in FCC closed 2.23 percent lower at 14.10 euros,
versus a 3.59 percent fall in the overall Ibex index.
Loss-making FCC refinanced 4.5 billion euros of bank debt in
April as part of a recovery plan which has included laying off
staff, selling assets and writing down bad investments.
Like most Spanish builders, FCC built up billions in debt
during the construction boom, only for revenue to plunge during
the property crash and financial crisis.
Part of the April refinancing was agreed at punitive
interest rates and the company aims to raise cash through a
rights issue to pay off the 1.35 billion euro tranche with
servicing costs of up to 16 percent. The rights issue is large
for a company with a market value of around 1.8 billion euros.
The 1-billion-euro rights issue means the shareholding of
Koplowitz's investment vehicle will fall to between 20 a 30
percent, depending on the discount applied on the new shares
issued, from just over 50 percent currently. FCC has a market
capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros.
"The challenge for the company is to find enough appetite in
the market for a rights issue ... without the subscription of
its main shareholder," said Sabadell Bank analysts in a note.
