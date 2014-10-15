BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
MADRID Oct 15 Spanish billionaire Esther Koplowitz, who controls builder FCC, has reached an agreement to refinance a debt of some 1 billion euros (1.26 billion US dollar) with creditor banks BBVA and Bankia , Expansion reported on Wednesday.
The finalisation of the agreement is imminent, Expansion said without citing sources.
The Koplowitz family owns B-1998 which, in turn, holds just over 50 percent of FCC.
The deal gives the family an extra five years to pay back the debt and will unblock a capital hike by the builder to pay off the 1.35 billion euro tranche, or 'Tranche B', of its 4.5-billion-euro debt restructuring plan.
FCC was unavailable for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7909 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.