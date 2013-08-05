MADRID Aug 5 Spanish construction group FCC expects net debt to decline to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) at the end of the year from 6.7 billion at June 30, management said on a conference call with analysts on Monday.

The company expects to soon receive binding offers on real estate and renewable energy assets it has put up for sale to reduce borrowings and to reach a debt refinancing agreement by the end of the summer, it said.

The majority of its debt matures between this year and next. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)