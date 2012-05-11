MADRID May 11 Spanish builder FCC
registered a 59 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter
of the year, hit hard by falling revenues at home where the
economy slumped into a recession.
Net profit in the first three months of the year was 16.6
million euros ($21.5 million), below analysts' expectations for
19 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company saw its first-quarter earnings before interest,
tax depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA), fall by 13.8
percent to 240.9 million euros, also missing a Reuters forecast.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
