MADRID May 11 Spanish builder FCC registered a 59 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter of the year, hit hard by falling revenues at home where the economy slumped into a recession.

Net profit in the first three months of the year was 16.6 million euros ($21.5 million), below analysts' expectations for 19 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company saw its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA), fall by 13.8 percent to 240.9 million euros, also missing a Reuters forecast. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)