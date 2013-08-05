* Bottom line hit by energy, Alpine writedowns
MADRID, Aug 5 Spanish builder FCC
slumped to a 607 million euro ($806 million) first-half loss on
Monday, hit by falling revenues and hefty writedowns on
renewable energy assets and its Alpine unit in Austria.
Revenue at FCC, Spain's fifth-biggest builder, fell 13.7
percent to 3.1 billion euros in the first six months of the
year, the ninth consecutive quarter of declines amid vanishing
public-sector contracts in Spain's protracted recession.
Spain accounts for 58 percent of total revenue.
The company wrote down 207 million euros for a deterioration
in the value of its renewable energy subsidy following a series
of energy reforms and 372 million euros on Austrian construction
unit Alpine, which went bust in June.
FCC said it burned 47.7 million euros of operating cash in
the first six months of the year, while net debt fell to 6.7
billion euros at June 30 from 7.1 billion at end-December.
The debt figure does not yet reflect recent asset sales, it
said.
FCC has a three-year plan aimed at reducing net debt by 2.7
billion euros by 2015 and focusing its business on
infrastructure, environmental services and water management.
Chief Executive Juan Bejar, who was hired this year to
revamp FCC after years of falling profits, said in July that the
builder would complete a debt refinancing by October.
Shares in FCC, which have gained 21 percent so far this year
on hopes for a company turnaround under Bejar, were flat at
11.305 euros at 0715 GMT.
($1 = 0.7528 euros)
