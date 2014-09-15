* FCC and main shareholder both face heavy debts

* Koplowitz's personal refinancing key for FCC rights issue

* Koplowitz's 50 percent stake worth less than her debt

By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Carlos Ruano

MADRID, Sept 15 Creditors of FCC's main shareholder will not extend a deadline to refinance debt linked to her controlling stake in the Spanish builder, setting off a 90-day period to reach a deal before selling shares, sources close to the matter said.

The Spanish builder needs Esther Koplowitz, 61, to strike a deal over her debts so it can proceed with a rights issue - a share sale to existing investors - to cut its own borrowings.

Koplowitz owns the B-1998 investment vehicle that controls a little more than 50 percent of one of Spain's oldest construction and services companies.

A second deadline to refinance the vehicle's 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of debt, which was due on July 31, ends on Monday.

"The banks won't extend the deadline again, but they're still working on different alternatives and there could be some kind of deal soon, even before the end of the month," one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"She'll inevitably lose some of her 50 percent stake in FCC," the source added, although she could remain the main shareholder of the group founded by her father.

Koplowitz has so far failed to find investors for B-1998 and she has also lost one of her main sources of income for covering some 80 million euros of annual interest payments when FCC stopped paying dividends in December 2012.

The company will not be able to resume dividends until its debts are firmly under control.

FCC, which has suffered during Spain's economic malaise, wants to launch a rights issue to pay off 1.35 billion euros of an expensive debt restructuring programme agreed in April.

"As soon as the leading shareholder signs a refinancing deal, FCC will start its capital hike," another source with knowledge of the matter said.

Analysts say the rights issue is necessary to prevent a rise in the borrowing costs for the rest of the company's 6.4 billion euros of debt.

Koplowitz, who fell off Forbes' Rich List this year but is still one of Spain's wealthiest women, was hoping to boost capital at B-1998 to take part in FCC's rights issue.

B-1998's stake in FCC is worth 900 million euros at current market prices, below the approximate 1 billion-euro loan backed with FCC shares.

FCC's shares soared last year after U.S. billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates bought significant stakes in the company in a sign of confidence in Spain's economic recovery.

But they are down 10.5 percent so far this year on continued debt concerns, and are currently trading at around 14 euros.

One market source said that when the creditor banks accepted FCC shares as a guarantee for their loan to B-1998, the stock was trading around 16 euros per share.

"Executing (selling shares) around the current share price would imply losses for the banks," he said.

B-1998's main creditor banks are BBVA and Bankia .

Media-shy Koplowitz, who holds the title of Marquise of Cubas, handed over chairmanship of FCC to her daughter Esther Alcocer Koplowitz last year but is still first vice chairman of the board.

(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro) (Additional reporting and writing by Tracy Rucinski and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)