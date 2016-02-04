MADRID Feb 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is set to launch a full takeover bid for Spanish building and infrastructures firm FCC after a planned rights issue due to soon be approved, a source familiar with the matter said.

Slim will not necessarily gain full ownership of the company because most shareholders are expected to buy into the rights issue - priced at 6 euros - while the subsequent bid, expected to be formulated at around 7 euros, may attract interest only from investors who bought shares below that level.

The source said the only obstacle for the move to take place was a shareholders pact that Slim signed with the daughter of the firm's founder that prevented any of the two from holding more than 29.99 percent of the capital.

The source said, however, that the pact would be revised ahead of the rights issue to pave the way for the operation.

"The relationship between the two shareholders is extremely fluid and the pact will undoubtedly be modified," said the source on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for FCC and Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso declined to comment. It was not possible to contact any spokesperson for Esther Koplowitz. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Editing by Julien Toyer)