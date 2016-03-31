March 31 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is expected to approve a $2 billion a year budget cap
as part of an expansion of a subsidy for low-income Americans
for phone and internet services, two sources briefed on the
talks said.
The FCC delayed the start of its meeting by 90 minutes as
talks continued over a proposal unveiled earlier this month to
expand the $9.25 monthly mobile phone subsidy to include
broadband Internet access.
A final deal has not been announceed ahead of the start of
the meeting and could still change, sources said. Republicans
have pushed for a budget cap for the $1.5 billion annual
program, called Lifeline, which has helped lower income
Americans get access to telecommunications technologies since
1985.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)