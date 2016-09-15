By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 15
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The head of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said he might change his proposal to
allow tens of millions of U.S. pay TV subscribers to ditch
costly set-top boxes and access video programming online.
At a Senate hearing on Thursday, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
defended his revised proposal, which is scheduled for a final
vote on Sept. 29. The plan, announced last week, lacks some of
the most controversial aspects of the original proposal unveiled
in January but includes a new licensing body to ensure that
pay-TV companies do not enter into anti-competitive agreements.
The plan is aimed at ending the cable industry's long
domination of the $20-billion-a-year set-top box market and
lowering prices for consumers. Nearly all pay-TV subscribers
lease the boxes from their cable, satellite or
telecommunications providers at an average annual cost of $231.
Those fees have jumped 185 percent since 1994, while the
cost of televisions, computers and mobile phones has dropped 90
percent, the FCC has estimated.
Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat on the five-member
commission and the key swing vote on the set-top box issue, told
the hearing that she had some "some problems" with the provision
to create a licensing body and wondered whether the commission
has the legal authority to do so.
Wheeler said he would work with her to address her concerns
and that he was open to making changes.
Wheeler's plan has drawn fierce opposition from television
and content providers, including AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp
and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
A group representing organizations including the Screen
Actors Guild and Motion Picture Association of America said this
week that the plan included an "unworkable de facto compulsory
licensing regime that requires creators to allow their work to
be shared across multiple platforms without compensation."
Senator Bill Nelson, the senior Democrat on the Commerce
Committee, told Wheeler on Thursday that he also had problems
with the proposal. "If we stay on the present course, I fear the
FCC's actions to promote set-top box competition could be tied
up in court and hamstrung for years," Nelson said.
Wheeler initially proposed open standards for set-top boxes,
allowing companies to re-imagine the delivery of video content.
The new proposal grants device makers the ability to integrate
cable companies' apps.
Cable companies have previously expressed concerns that
rivals like Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc could
create devices or apps and insert their own content or
advertising in cable programming.
The new rules would require companies covering 95 percent of
U.S. TV subscribers to comply by September 2018.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)