Sept 8 The chair of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said Thursday he is unveiling a
revised proposal to allow tens of millions of Americans to drop
costly pay TV set-top boxes and get service through
application-based software.
The plan, proposed in January, is aimed at breaking the
cable industry's long grip on the $20 billion a year set-top box
market and lowering prices for consumers. In recent months, the
plan drew fierce opposition from TV and content providers,
including AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp and
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. A vote by the five-member
commission is expected on Sept. 29.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)