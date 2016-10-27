WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.

At a press conference, Wheeler called questions hypothetical, since nothing has been filed. Some analysts have suggested that since Time Warner only holds one broadcast license and some satellite licenses that the transaction could avoid a full-scale review by the FCC.

"We ought to see how things develop," Wheeler said, declining to say whether the FCC could still have a role if no licenses are transferred. AT&T has said the Justice Department will review the deal and that the FCC could review it. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)