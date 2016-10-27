WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if
he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4
billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.
At a press conference, Wheeler called questions
hypothetical, since nothing has been filed. Some analysts have
suggested that since Time Warner only holds one broadcast
license and some satellite licenses that the transaction could
avoid a full-scale review by the FCC.
"We ought to see how things develop," Wheeler said,
declining to say whether the FCC could still have a role if no
licenses are transferred. AT&T has said the Justice Department
will review the deal and that the FCC could review it.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)