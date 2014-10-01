Oct 1 The Federal Communications Commission
plans to send a document to every eligible television station in
the United States, laying out the benefits of participating in
next year's spectrum auction, the Wall Street Journal reported.
FCC has hired investment bank Greenhill & Co to
prepare the pitch, which will include estimates of how much TV
stations would get by selling their spectrum in each market, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DYbzf9)
Reuters reported last month that the top U.S. communications
regulator was reaching out to television stations, explaining
how the auction will work and how much money it could raise.
The incentive auction for mid-2015 is the first opportunity
for wireless carriers to buy coveted low-frequency spectrum,
which hinges on television stations first giving up those
airwaves.
Many TV station owners have been reluctant to agree to go
off air or share airwaves with each other, which FCC Chairman
Tom Wheeler said was partly because they were not sure they
would get properly paid.
"What we've been saying is, you know what, there might just
be a higher and better use for that spectrum that will put more
money in your pocket," Wheeler is quoted as saying in a phone
interview with the Wall Street Journal.
An FCC official told WSJ that the document makes it clear
that the auction is voluntary and the stations are free to back
out at any time.
The FCC and Greenhill could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
