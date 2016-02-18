WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Communications Commission approved on Thursday a proposal to boost competition in the $20 billion pay television set-top box market by allowing consumers to swap pricey cable boxes for cheaper devices and apps.

The measure passed in a 3-2 vote Thursday.

"Technology allows it, the industry at one time proposed something similar to it and the consumers deserve a break and a choice," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)