Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Communications Commission approved on Thursday a proposal to boost competition in the $20 billion pay television set-top box market by allowing consumers to swap pricey cable boxes for cheaper devices and apps.
The measure passed in a 3-2 vote Thursday.
"Technology allows it, the industry at one time proposed something similar to it and the consumers deserve a break and a choice," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said. (Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order