By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 All Americans will have
broadband access to Internet and telephone services by the end
of the decade under new rules adopted by U.S. regulators.
The rules also reform a broken system of phone charges
fraught with inefficiency and should result in $2.2 billion in
savings passed down to consumers, the Federal Communications
Commission estimates.
The FCC voted unanimously on Thursday to modernize its
universal service program, aiming to help the 18 million
Americans who have no access to broadband where they live and
work.
The new rules will shift the roughly $4.5 billion in public
money spent annually to subsidize telephone service for rural
families to high-speed Internet in rural America and
costly-to-serve areas.
Challenging terrain, long distances from existing networks
and low population density are among the factors creating gaps
in infrastructure as broadband providers consider these areas
not profitable to serve.
"We are taking a system designed for the Alexander Graham
Bell era of rotary telephones and modernizing it for the era of
Steve Jobs and the Internet future he imagined," FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski said at the agency's open meeting.
Broadband buildout to unserved areas could begin in early
2012 under the plan, bringing high-speed Internet to hundreds
of thousands of homes in the near term.
The plan approved on Thursday would phase out funding for
landline phone service over a period of years as companies move
to a competitive bidding process for securing funds for
broadband.
Companies now receiving phone service subsidies would get
first dibs in some areas to receive support for deploying
broadband service.
The rules will also reform the complex system of payments
among carriers called intercarrier compensation, gradually
reducing per-minute intercarrier compensation charges.
The FCC earlier in the year proposed modernizing the $8
billion universal service fund -- paid for through fees added
to consumers' telephone bills -- to spur infrastructure
investment while removing inefficiencies in the program.
The new rules overhaul the largest portion of the universal
service program to directly support fixed and mobile broadband
while phasing out spending on duplicative services offered by
several phone companies serving the same area.
The new Connect America Fund created by the rules will have
a firm $4.5 billion a year budget, the first budget constraint
ever imposed on the program.
FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell said the fund will not be
able to exceed its annual $4.5 billion cap through 2017 without
agency approval.
"It is my hope that competitive forces will flourish and
the development of new technologies will create additional
efficiencies throughout the system," McDowell said.
He added that such advances should substantially diminish
the need for subsidies in this area, and perhaps the day would
come when Congress could deem no support is necessary.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Gary Hill)