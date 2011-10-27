* FCC vote aims to help 18 mln with no broadband access
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 U.S. regulators agreed on
Thursday to change an $8 billion national communications
subsidy program to put more emphasis on providing high-speed
Internet access to rural areas.
The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to
shift roughly $4.5 billion spent annually to subsidize rural
telephone service over to providing broadband in rural and
costly-to-serve areas.
Broadband buildout to unserved areas could begin in early
2012 under the plan, helping bring high-speed Internet to the
18 million Americans who have no access to broadband where they
live and work.
"We are taking a system designed for the Alexander Graham
Bell era of rotary telephones and modernizing it for the era of
Steve Jobs and the Internet future he imagined," FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski said at the agency's open meeting.
The revised universal service program would phase out
funding for landline phone service over a period of years as
companies move to a competitive bidding process for securing
funds for broadband.
Companies now receiving phone service subsidies -- paid for
through fees added to consumers' telephone bills -- would get
first rights in some areas to receive support for deploying
broadband service.
The new rules would also eliminate spending on duplicative
services offered by several phone companies serving the same
area.
As part of the changes, regulators are tweaking the complex
system of payments among carriers to complete connections
called intercarrier compensation, gradually reducing per-minute
intercarrier compensation charges.
Incumbent phone carriers would be able to mitigate losses
from reduced intercarrier revenues through a new access
recovery charge on landline service.
The FCC put a $0.50 limit on the annual increase in the
monthly charge, which could reach up to $2.50 per month after
five years.
"The Commission did take steps to narrow the scope of these
rate increases, but asking consumers to pay more into a broken
system and letting the industry divvy up the pot will not
increase broadband adoption," said Joel Kelsey, political
advisor for public interest group Free Press.
FCC staff said they expect the charge to be closer to $0.10
to $0.15 per month as carriers must demonstrate an equivalent
revenue loss from the reduction in intercarrier compensation
rates.
Genachowski told a news conference after the FCC meeting
that he expected consumer rates to fair better under the
reforms than if the current system stayed in place.
"It's not a close call. The consumer benefits from the
reforms today are massive, very significant," he said.
He added that hidden subsidies and a lack of oversight on
the fund's size would have translated directly into increases
on consumers' local phone bills had they gone unchecked.
The new Connect America Fund will have a firm $4.5 billion
a year budget through 2017, the first budget constraint ever
imposed on the universal service program.
Up to $2 billion would be available for small carriers
serving mostly rural areas, $1.8 billion for large and
mid-sized carriers like AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications
(VZ.N) and CenturyLink (CTL.N), and $500 million for mobile
broadband.
