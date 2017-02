PARIS, Sept 28 French private equity firm Astorg Partners said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to buy the microconnections unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI from Bain Capital and planned to finance the deal with 320 million euros ($436 million) in debt.

Astorg did not disclose the price paid for the unit, which makes flexible printed circuits used on SIM cards for mobile phones as well as bank cards, and had 202 million euros in sales last year. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)