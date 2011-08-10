* Bain to sell for $1 billion

* Preferred bidder to be decided this week

* PE Astorg and unnamed trade buyer among bidders

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Aug 10 Bain Capital is expected to decide this week on the sale of a unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Bidders including French private equity firm Astorg Partners and an unnamed trade buyer are still in the running, The sources said.

Bain is currently considering final offers for the sale of the microconnections division of FCI, which makes micro circuits used in devices such as smartcards, and is expected to fetch around $1 billion.

Russian specialist investment manager Pamplona Capital Management has also expressed interest, the sources added.

Astorg and Bain Capital declined to comment.

If Astorg is successful the acquisition will be financed through a leveraged buyout (LBO) with banks associated to the sponsor including Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Nomura and Royal Bank of Canada, the sources said.

There will be a minimum equity contribution of between 40 and 45 percent, and the LBO is likely to be backed by around 330 to 350 million euros ($470-$500 million)of debt.

The unit has earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 75 million euros annually. Total leverage could be 4.5 times.

Other interested buyers including Axa Private Equity, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Asian-based Unitas have dropped out of the process, the sources said.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are running the sale process.

FCI's microconnections division makes around two thirds of its 200 million euros annual revenue from Asia, according to FCI's website.

Bain capital bought state-owned French nuclear reactor maker Areva's FCI connectors business in 2005 for over 1 billion euros, including 800 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in Paris and Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)