June 29 Amphenol Corp, a maker of fiber optic cables and related devices, said it had made a binding offer to acquire Singaporean electronic connectors maker FCI Asia Pte Ltd for $1.28 billion.

Amphenol will finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt, and it expects the transaction to close by the end of 2015, the company said on Monday.

The deal is expected to add to Amphenol's earnings per share in the first year after it closes, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)