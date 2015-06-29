(Adds details, background, shares)

June 29 Amphenol Corp, a maker of electronic and fiber optic connectors, said it made a binding offer to acquire Singapore-based electronic connectors maker FCI Asia Pte Ltd for $1.28 billion to strengthen its telecom products business.

Amphenol said on Monday that it would finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt.

FCI, owned by affiliates of private equity firm Bain Capital, is expected to generate sales of about $600 million in 2015, Amphenol said. FCI has about 7,400 employees.

"FCI has enormous technological capabilities in the development of high-speed, input-output, power and miniaturized interconnect products," Amphenol Chief Executive R. Adam Norwitt said in a statement.

The company has been looking to expand through acquisitions.

It bought General Electric's advanced sensors business for about $318 million in 2013 and Casco Automotive Group, a supplier of engineered data connectivity, power, charging and sensor products for about $450 million in 2014.

Amphenol said the deal would add to its earnings in the first year after the transaction closes, expected by the end of 2015.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company's shares closed at $55.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)