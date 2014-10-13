Oct 13 Asset manager F&C Investments said it
hired Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from AllianceBernstein to head its
European wholesale distribution and increase its continental
Europe coverage.
Kyd-Rebenburg's appointment is effective Monday and he will
be based in its Munich office, said F&C, which is a part of BMO
Financial Group's BMO Global Asset Management.
Kyd-Rebenburg has almost 30 years' experience and has been
with AllianceBernstein since 1996, latterly as its country head
for Germany and Austria, responsible for wholesale distribution.
At F&C he will play a key role in its continental European
distribution strategy and will lead the drive to expand its
wholesale presence, the asset manager said in a statement.
He will report to Mandy Mannix, head of client service and
distribution, F&C said.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)