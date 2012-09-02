(The following statement was released by the copany)
WELLINGTON, Sept 3 - Fletcher Building Limited today
announced that it had entered into a conditional agreement to
sell its electrical products distribution business Corys
Electrical to Sonepar SA.
Sonepar SA is an independent, French family-owned company
with global market leadership in the distribution of electrical
products and related solutions.
Founded in 1969, Sonepar employs 33,000 associates at 160
entities in 35 countries, with revenues in excess of EUR15
billion.
Corys Electrical was acquired by Fletcher Building as part
of the Crane Group acquisition in 2011.
Completion of the sale will mean that Fletcher Building has
realised almost $90 million in total through the sale of Corys
Electrical and two of Crane's metals distribution businesses,
the sales of which were announced in early July. These
businesses were identified as non-core following a review of the
Crane division.
The completion of the Corys Electrical sale may take up to
four months to complete.