UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths cuts dividend as half year profit slides
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
WELLINGTON, June 29 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd said on Friday it would close a laminate manufacturing plant in Spain, consolidating production at one plant, to save costs in a weak market.
"Our volumes in Spain have decreased significantly over the past four years and it is now simply not viable to maintain and support both facilities running considerably below full capacity," said Mark Adamson, chief executive of the laminates and panels division.
He said the plant in Bilbao would be closed and production concentrated at Valencia.
The move will cost the company around NZ$26 million ($20.4 million) in one-off costs. However, it was expected to improve pre-tax earnings in Formica Europe by around NZ$8-9 million in the second year.
Shares in Fletcher Building closed on Thursday at NZ$5.93.
($1=NZ$1.27)
(Gyles Beckford)
