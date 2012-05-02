* US scrutinizing FCOJ imports for banned fungicide
carbendazim
* Brazil had expected to need 18 months to eradicate
chemical
* Industry shipping compliant non-concentrate juice
meanwhile
By Fabiola Gomes
BRASILIA, May 2 Brazil's orange juice makers
said on Wednesday it will take them less time than they had
expected -- about six months -- to begin shipping frozen
concentrated orange juice free of carbendazim fungicide, the
substance that prompted the United States to ban imports of
their product.
The industry had initially forecast it would need until the
middle of next year to completely eradicate the chemical after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration started testing for it in
January, barring imports of juice that tested positive.
Brazilian producers said they have been shipping juice in
not-from-concentrate form to the United States, meeting FDA
standards, while it switches to alternative chemicals to control
fungal diseases such as black spot, a major problem for citrus
groves.
"Much of the juice from the industry's own orchards is
already leaving practically free (of any carbendazim traces).
Maybe in six months we'll be able to sell FCOJ with virtually
zero carbendazim," said Christian Lohbauer, head of the orange
juice association CitrusBR.
About 40 percent of Brazil's oranges are grown on large
scale industry-owned plantations, while independent production
has been shrinking as many farms switch to more profitable
crops.
Fundecitrus, an industry-sponsored researcher and technical
agency for citrus production in the world's No. 1 producer, has
removed carbendazim from its list of approved fungicides.
Brazil accounted for roughly half of U.S. orange juice
imports when the FDA tests were announced. The United States
accounts for about 15 percent of Brazil's juice shipments. Most
Brazilian juice is sold to European Union countries with
carbendazim traces well within that bloc's tolerated limit.
New York ICE orange juice futures have swung wildly
since news of U.S. tests on imports surfaced. Prices hit an
all-time record high settlement of $2.1995 on Jan. 23 on
concerns of supply shortfalls. But since then, they have slid to
two-year lows at just over $1.30.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Reese Ewing and David
Gregorio)