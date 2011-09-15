* Amending law among business lobby's top priorities
* Bribery law supporters plan Washington briefing Friday
* FCPA critics say law hurts U.S. company competitiveness
By Andrew Longstreth
Sept 15 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has put
reshaping a U.S. anti-bribery law near the top of its
legislative wish list, setting up a battle pitting the powerful
business lobby group against supporters of the statute who say it
helps fight corporate corruption abroad.
The 34-year-old Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was lightly
enforced in its first two decades but has become a favorite
tool of federal prosecutors in recent years. FCPA enforcement
hit an all-time high last year as eight companies, including
BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), reached
settlements in separate cases together totaling $1.6 billion.
Lobbying is intensifying amid the prospect that legislation
may soon be introduced in Congress to amend the law, possibly
as soon as next month. Anti-corruption and human rights groups
are opposing changes sought by the Chamber.
"They're trying to take the teeth out of the FCPA," said
Heather Lowe, legal counsel at Global Financial Integrity, a
nonprofit organization focused on the cross-border flow of illegal
money.
The FCPA makes it illegal to bribe foreign officials to
obtain business. It's unclear what specific changes to the law
will be proposed, though the Chamber of Commerce has argued
that the law needs to better define a "foreign official" and
companies that form compliance programs should not be held
responsible for acts of a rogue employee.
The business lobby group has enlisted some legal
heavyweights to help make its case to legislators, including a
former U.S. attorney general and a leader of the government
task force that investigated Enron.
Critics have argued that the law is an economic drag on
U.S. companies and puts them at a competitive disadvantage to
foreign rivals that do not face the same exposure.
Supporters say the law does not harm competitiveness. They
point out that more than half of the top 10 FCPA fines assessed by
the U.S. government were against foreign companies. The FCPA helps
level the playing field for American companies, they say.
"We think reducing bribery actually lowers the costs of
doing business," said Stefanie Ostfeld, policy advisor for Global
Witness, an anti-corruption group.
A group of nonprofit organizations that support the law,
including billionaire financier George Soros's Open Society
Foundations, are hosting a Congressional briefing on Friday.
Panelists are expected to defend FCPA enforcement and criticize
changes sought by the Chamber of Commerce.
The panelists will include David Kennedy, director of the
Institute for Global Law and Policy at Harvard Law School, and
Dan Danielsen, of Northeastern University School of Law. They
are expected to frame the debate in terms of whether the United
States will continue to lead the world in setting global
anti-corruption standards. The Chamber is trying to make the
debate in part about jobs and the economy.
CHAMBER ISSUE
Last year, the Chamber's Institute for Legal Reform issued
a policy paper, called "Restoring Balance," in which it said
some companies were forced into unfair settlements.
The paper proposed five amendments to the FCPA, including a
defense for companies that institute anti-bribery compliance
programs, a new definition of a "foreign official," and a
"willfulness" requirement for corporate criminal liability.
Andrew Weissmann, a partner at the law firm Jenner & Block who
served as the director of the Enron Task Force, coauthored the
white paper and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey
appeared on behalf of the Chamber before a Congressional panel in
June.
In written testimony, Mukasey, now a corporate lawyer at
the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, said the FCPA had many
merits but that it had been unfairly used to prosecute
companies that had little to do with any wrongdoing. When he
was attorney general, Mukasey's Justice Department oversaw 20
FCPA actions in 2008, more than double the amount in 2006.
Mukasey, who was also a federal judge, said the statute gives
too much power to prosecutors since most of the cases are rarely
tested in court. He cited the government's expansive definition of
a "foreign official" under the FCPA, which has come to include
employees of state-owned companies.
Without a more clear definition, Mukasey said "companies
have no way of knowing whether the FCPA applies to a particular
transaction or business relationship," particularly in
countries like China where many companies are under state
control.
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Wisconsin Republican who
presided over a hearing on the FCPA in June, said at the time he
planned to introduce legislation addressing the Chamber's concerns
about the law.
A spokeswoman for Sensenbrenner said on Thursday there was no
timetable to introduce a measure.
The website Anti-Corruption reported that a Chamber-retained
lobbyist cohosted a fund-raiser for Sensenbrenner a little more
than a month before he announced his intention to introduce the
legislation. Sensenbrenner's office didn't comment about the
chamber lobbying.
RAMPED-UP ENFORCEMENT
The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange
Commission have used the law more frequently and aggressively
to obtain billions in fines. In 2010, the Justice Department
initiated 48 FCPA actions, according to a report by the law
firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, dwarfing the 26 actions brought in
2009, which was a record itself.
Fines in FCPA cases have also hit record highs. Eight of
the top 10 largest settlements reached through 2010 were reached
last year, according to the Gibson Dunn report.
The uptick in government enforcement has been accompanied
by an increase in follow-on civil litigation by plaintiffs'
lawyers, which critics complain has exposed companies to even more
costs. So far, trial lawyers have not taken high-profile roles in
lobbying over possible reform of the FCPA.
Concerns over the economic effects of FCPA are not new.
Soon after the law was passed, Congress sought to amend the
FCPA out of fear that the law was hurting exports. But the law
was not amended until 1988, when more defenses for companies
were added.
Michael Koehler, an FCPA scholar at Butler University who
has long criticized enforcement of the law, said he thinks that
the changes being considered will likely not be enacted any time
soon.
Regardless of the merits of the proposed amendments,
Koehler said it will be hard to find the political will to
change a law that makes it illegal for companies to bribe.
"The politics make it a difficult issue," said Koehler.
