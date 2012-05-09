May 9 INTL FCStone Inc said on
Wednesday its second-quarter earnings declined 84 percent
compared with a year ago due to rising costs linked to its
purchase of MF Global Holdings Ltd's metals trading operation
last year.
The New York-based commodities trading and clearing company
reported net income of $2.4 million in the quarter ended March
31, compared with $15.3 million a year ago.
Net revenue rose 6 percent to $116 million year-on-year, but
almost half of that was accounted for by compensation and
benefits expenses.
This is the second quarter the company has reported
financial results since absorbing its former rival's metal
trading team after it collapsed on October 31.
Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were $0.12
compared with $0.81 a year ago.
(Reporting By Josephine Mason)