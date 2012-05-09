(Adds detail, CEO comment throughout)

May 9 INTL FCStone Inc said on Wednesday its second-quarter earnings declined 84 percent compared with a year ago due to escalating costs linked to its purchase of MF Global Holdings Ltd's metals trading operation last year.

The New York-based commodities trading and clearing company reported net income of $2.4 million in the quarter ended March 31 compared with $15.3 million a year ago.

Net revenue rose 6 percent to $116 million year-on-year on the back of double-digit growth at its core commodities hedging and clearing divisions, but almost half of total revenue was accounted for by compensation and benefits expenses.

Profits were also damaged by low interest rates, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

Higher revenue reflects the increased exchange-trade volume following the acquisition of the metals team, which gave it ring-dealing team on the London Metal Exchange.

The new metals business added just over $5 million to the topline in the quarter, it said in a filing. On an annualized basis, this is below the annual revenue of about $75 million to $100 million the team was estimated to generate at MF Global.

Building the metals business from scratch will take six to twelve months, Chief Executive Sean O'Connor told Reuters in an interview ahead of the results.

Although it has signed up half of the 700 metals accounts it received as part of the MF Global transaction, trading activity among commercial hedging customers is still at acutely low level across the industry, he said.

Stiff competition in the clearing and execution market is also keeping pressure on commission fees, he said.

Six months after MF Global's shock collapse, which revealed customer funds at one of the world's largest commodities brokers held in segregated accounts were missing, investor confidence remains battered, particularly among FCStone's core commercial customers.

These are mid-sized commercial hedgers, such as copper fabricators and grain elevators with annual revenue of around $300 million, which suffered the most pain, O'Connor said.

"The commercial accounts will take more work. We're slightly ahead of where we thought we'd be," O'Connor said referring to metals and agricultural customers.

Operating revenue at the commodity and risk management services division rose by 23 percent to $68 million and clearing and execution services revenue increased by 39 percent to $25.4 million as exchange-traded volumes increased as a result of the large client base following MF Global's demise.

The broker had gained 2,300 new clients as result of the bulk transfer of MF Global accounts, it said on Wednesday. This is down from 3,000 reported in its first quarter.

The ringdealing LME business has not had the same trouble as the hedging business, returning to previous activity levels almost immediately after joining FCStone, O'Connor said.

The metals operation led by Fred Demler and well-respected is the largest by headcount in the industry, but has required significant investment by FCStone, which had only a small metals business on their arrival.

Compensation and benefits expenses increased 28 percent to $55.1 million from last year, it said. Clearing and related expenses were up by a third to $27.1 million year-on-year.

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter were $0.12 compared with $0.81 a year ago. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; editing by Andre Grenon)