Feb 8 U.S.-based INTL FCStone
swung into a loss in its first quarter to end-December on a drop
of almost 30 percent in revenue from commodity and
risk-management services.
The futures commission merchant and physical base and
precious metals trading company reported a diluted net loss of 2
cents per share in the three months to Dec. 31, 2011, compared
with a profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier as expenses
rose and revenue from its commodities operations fell.
Non-interest expenses, which include compensation and
benefits, clearing and related expenses, introducing broker
commissions and other expenses rose 9 percent to $94 million, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Adjusted non-GAAP operating revenue fell 14 percent to $93.1
million in the quarter from $108.8 million. Within that segment,
commodity and risk-management services revenue dropped 29
percent to $46.8 million.
