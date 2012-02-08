Feb 8 U.S.-based INTL FCStone swung into a loss in its first quarter to end-December on a drop of almost 30 percent in revenue from commodity and risk-management services.

The futures commission merchant and physical base and precious metals trading company reported a diluted net loss of 2 cents per share in the three months to Dec. 31, 2011, compared with a profit of 22 cents per share a year earlier as expenses rose and revenue from its commodities operations fell.

Non-interest expenses, which include compensation and benefits, clearing and related expenses, introducing broker commissions and other expenses rose 9 percent to $94 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adjusted non-GAAP operating revenue fell 14 percent to $93.1 million in the quarter from $108.8 million. Within that segment, commodity and risk-management services revenue dropped 29 percent to $46.8 million. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)