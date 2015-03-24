TORONTO, March 24 Diversified U.S. mining and energy company Freeport-McMoRan Inc slashed its quarterly dividend by 84 percent on Tuesday in response to the impact of lower commodity prices.

The company said it is cutting its dividend to 5 cents a share from $0.3125 a share, adding it will increase cash returns to shareholders as market and business conditions warrant. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)