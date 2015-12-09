Dec 9 Diversified U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it had suspended its annual dividend of 20 cents per share to save cash amid a slump in commodity prices.

Freeport, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, further reduced its capital spending plans for 2016 and 2017 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)