UPDATE 4-Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers review extension of production cuts
Dec 9 Diversified U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it had suspended its annual dividend of 20 cents per share to save cash amid a slump in commodity prices.
Freeport, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, further reduced its capital spending plans for 2016 and 2017 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers review extension of production cuts
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years